Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Shore Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 6.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,479. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

