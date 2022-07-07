Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Expands By 20.9%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $90.26.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

