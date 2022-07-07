Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Expands By 20.9%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $90.26.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.