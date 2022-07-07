Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Declines By 19.3%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 1,367,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TRSWF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.