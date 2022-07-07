Short Interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Drops By 16.3%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.