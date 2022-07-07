Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBSW opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $7,413,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $7,318,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

