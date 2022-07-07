Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Down 1%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

