Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 149278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOT.UN shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 54.00%.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,189,460.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

