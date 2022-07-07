Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.60

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as high as C$9.79. Slate Retail REIT shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 30,579 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$393.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60.
Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)
