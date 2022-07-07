Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

