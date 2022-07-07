SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

SLR Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $818.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 283,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLR Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

