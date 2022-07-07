SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 121.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.