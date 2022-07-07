Smartshare Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,630.13 and $156.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00057544 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

