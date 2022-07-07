Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SNAP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Snap has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

