Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.89

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.89 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 128869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLS shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.86.
Solaris Resources Company Profile (TSE:SLS)
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
