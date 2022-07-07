S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $398.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $398.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

SPGI opened at $349.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.24 and a 200-day moving average of $387.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

