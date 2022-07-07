SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,828. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

