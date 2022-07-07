SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.57 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.