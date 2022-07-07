SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Boosted by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

SPEM opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $44.84.

