SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,503,000 after acquiring an additional 530,588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 521,418 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 303,872 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

