SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

