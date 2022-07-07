SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Trimmed by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.