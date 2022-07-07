Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00095267 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00027132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00263616 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

