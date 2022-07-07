Splintershards Price Down 1.6% This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and $480,122.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 850,408,504 coins and its circulating supply is 757,992,286 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

