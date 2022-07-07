Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Splunk stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

