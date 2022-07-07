SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). Approximately 332,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.32).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.50.
About SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN)
See Also
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.