SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.55

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.55 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.37), with a volume of 143,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £53.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.50.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

