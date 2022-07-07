STARSHIP Hits One Day Volume of $11,460.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $11,460.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00134982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034134 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

