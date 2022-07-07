Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,529. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 729,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after purchasing an additional 136,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

