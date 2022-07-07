Step Finance Price Down 13.2% This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $184,720.06 and approximately $318,360.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,105% against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.54 or 0.10264423 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00135036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 840.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

