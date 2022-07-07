Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TMDX stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 240,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,045. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

