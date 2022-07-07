Stephens Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $105.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Shares of UHS opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Health Services by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,718,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

