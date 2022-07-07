stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.01300087 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

