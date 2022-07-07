Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$14.25

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.04.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$7.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.53. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

