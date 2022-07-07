Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $58.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of FUN traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 9,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,257. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

