Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$87.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$78.32.

TSE CNQ opened at C$62.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total value of C$10,262,274.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,381,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,801,052,990.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,332 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,581.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

