Stifel Nicolaus Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$39.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.29.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE PXT opened at C$20.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$523.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 7.0900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,253.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,506.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.