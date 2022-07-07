StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LCI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
