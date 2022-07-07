StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $0.44 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

