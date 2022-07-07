StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,319,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

