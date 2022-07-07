StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.41.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

