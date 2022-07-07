StockNews.com Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Buy

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 191,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

