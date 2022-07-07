Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 909,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

