Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,568 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $210.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.59.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

