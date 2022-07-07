Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $2,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $334.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

