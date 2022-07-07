Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 33,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

