Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

