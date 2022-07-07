Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

