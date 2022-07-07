Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $16,133,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $657.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

