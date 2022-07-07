Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 287,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 37,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

