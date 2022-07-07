Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.73

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 2307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

