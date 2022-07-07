Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.73

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 2307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.41.
Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)
